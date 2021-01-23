Yediyurappa says illegal mining will be completely stopped

After paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bhose on his 125th birth anniversary here, Yediyurappa exhorted he will not allow illegal quarrying or mining for any reason.

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said illegal quarrying or mining will not be permitted in the state and necessary action will be taken against such activities.

"Tragic incidents like Shivamogga should never repeat in our state. Now it is time to stop illegal mining activities completely," he said

He also cautioned that those who want to do quarrying or mining should get a licence for it. "If anyone doing it illegally or found carrying out mining activities without licence, will attract severe punishments. I will direct Deputy Commissioners to take strict measures in this direction," he cautioned.

The CM said that he would be going for a spot inspection. "Already Deputy Commissioner (of the district), Member of Parliament, (his eldest son B. Y. Raghvendra), district incharge minister (K. S. Eshwarappa) and Mines Minister (Murugesh Nirani) have visited the spot. I will get to know things from them and take necessary action to stop illegal quarrying or mining," he explained.

In response to a question, the CM said that the reason for the blast, who permitted the transportation of explosive substance in a lorry and what led to the incident will be investigated comprehensively and necessary action will be taken against those responsible.

On Thursday night a severe explosion occurred at around 10.20 pm which jolted Shivamogga and neighbouring regions. This incident took place, Abbalagere village that is located along the Shivamogga-Hanagal State Highway, which passes through Savalunga and Shikaripura. Shikaripura is the home constituency of Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappam, which is 290 kms from state capital Bengaluru.

It is reported that at least five people were killed in this incident at a stone quarry on the outskirts of Shivamogga city on Thursday night.

The sound of the blast was so intense that was reportedly heard in neighbouring Davangere and Chikmagalur districts, which are 95 kms and 97 kms away respectively from Shivamogga district.

Even in Shivamogga, the effect was severe as some houses developed cracks, roof tiles and window panes shattered into pieces within the radius of 15 kms of blast site.

CM Yediyurappa has already announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of those deceased and ordered a high-level probe into the incident and three people have been detained for questioning in connection with the case so far.

