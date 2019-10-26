Yediyurappa should call all-party meet to discuss RCEP implications: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should call an all-party meeting to discuss the implications of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement in detail.

Siddaramaiah said that Yediyurappa should take the delegation to the Centre and bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention to the issue.



Earlier on Friday, the Congress party opposed India signing the RCEP agreement, saying it will be the "third big jolt" to the Indian economy after demonetisation and GST and will result in liberalising Chinese imports to the Indian market.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that there was the possibility of India signing the RCEP agreement.

"After demonetisation and GST, it will be the third big jolt to our economy when the Prime Minister goes to Bangkok next month and expresses India's agreement to Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership," he said.

Ramesh said that the balance of trade was heavily in favour of China.

RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement among 10 ASEAN countries and their six FTA partners China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. (ANI)

