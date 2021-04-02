Yediyurappa should sack cabinet, appoint son as minister: Rebel BJP leader

Interacting with reporters, Yatnal said that he had been claiming that the whole government is in clutches of Yediyurappa's son, Vijayendra.

Vijayapura (Karnataka), April 2 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's bitterest critic within the ruling BJP, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday caustically remarked that it would be better that his son B.Y. Vijayendra is made cabinet minister after sacking all ministers.

"(Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister K.S.) Eshwarappa's letter is only the tip of an iceberg. If Vijayendra is not reined in, then there can be no future for the party. If Vijayendra continues to behave in the same fashion, then it would only spell doom to the party," he claimed.

Yatnal added that the BJP in Karnataka was not getting votes because of Vijayendra but because of party workers' hard work and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image of a tough and honest leader.

Endorsing Eshwarappa's charges, Yatnal said that there is nothing wrong if he has made such comments.

"At best, Yediyurappa and myself can be put in one bracket while leaders like Eshwarappa can be brought into another bracket. Among three of us, he has never been disloyal to the party. Eshwarappa had remained in BJP but in our case, we left the party in search of better opportunities. Compared to him, we cannot be termed as party loyalists," he said.

He said that Eshwarappa has realised now after he could not withstand the humiliation meted out to him by Vijayendra.

"He could not realise it until he faced it. When I raised this, every BJP leader tried to run me down, but I stood firm to my allegations and most of them have come true. Be it CD or allocation of grants to opposition leaders or allocation of funds to his coterie by Yediyurappa have come true and mark my words, his days to remain as CM are numbered," Yatnal claimed.

