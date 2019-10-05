Yediyurappa thanks Centre for aid of Rs 1,200 cr, Cong terms it 'humiliation'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday thanked the Central government for the financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crores to the flood-hit Karnataka while Congress slammed the move calling it a 'humiliation' to the people of the state.

"Central government has released an amount of Rs 1200 crores for Karnataka in advance from the National Disaster Response Fund. Expressing gratitude for the support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Karnataka," Yediyurappa tweeted.

The centre also approved financial assistance to the flood-hit Bihar as well."Centre approves finance assistance additional financial assistance of Rs 1,813.75 crore from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the state of Karnataka and Bihar," said an official statement.Karnataka unit of the Congress party, on the other hand, slammed the move saying it is a humiliation for the people of the state.Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said that the allocation is a humiliation as compared to the state government's damage assessment of over Rs 35,000 crore."People of the state are humiliated with the allocation of Rs 1,200 crore as against the state government assessment of Rs 35,000 crore. This shows that the centre has zero confidence on BS Yediyurappa government and doesn't believe him," Karnataka Congress tweeted.It added that the patience of Kannadigas patience is being put to test by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a regular basis!Yediyurappa had on Thursday said that the state has enough funds to implement effective flood relief measures and denied opposition's claim that the Centre failed to release additional funds for the same."More than 88 persons have lost their lives, still 10 persons are missing; more than 7 lakh people have been rendered houseless; 1465 rehabilitation centres are sheltering about 4.6 lakh homeless people," KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao had said in a letter to the state Governor. (ANI)