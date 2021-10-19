Yediyurappa to be conferred with 'Super Corona warrior' award

Yediyurappa's blue-eyed boy, BJP MLA M.P. Renukacharya, who organised the function to felicilitate Yediyurappa with the award, stated that the contribution of veteran leader is immense to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Davanagere, Oct 19 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be conferred with 'Super Corona Warrior' award on Tuesday in a function at Honnali near Davanagere.

"Yediyurappa was infected with Corona twice when he was the Chief Minister. Without any fear or hesitation, he has undergone treatment and got discharged. He travelled across the state when Corona was at its peak," Renukacharya stated.

The former Chief Minister has taken many progressive steps to contain first and second wave of the pandemic effectively, Renukacharya maintained.

As many as 5,200 Corona warriors, including health workers, Asha activists, Anganawadi workers and others will be felicitated at the function.

--IANS

mka/svn/ksk/