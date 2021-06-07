Yediyurappa unveils 56-bed ICU in B'luru hospital for Covid care

Sponsored by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) members, including Volvo, 3M India, and Hitachi-ABB Power Grids, the ICU facility has been set up with expertise from Columbia Asia Hospitals, a unit of Manipal Hospitals.

Bengaluru, June 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday unveiled a 56-bed intensive care unit facility at the state-run Sir C.V. Raman Hospital in Bengaluru for treating Covid patients.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated a 24-bed ICU facility at the Epidemic Disease Hospital in its campus to treat the virus infected patients.

Realty major Embassy Office Parks and corporate partners Blackstone, ANZ, Swiss Re Foundation and McAfee contributed in setting up this facility.

"With additional 56 ICU beds, the hospital will have 76 beds in its intensive care unit for treating severe Covid patients. The initiative strengthens the medical infrastructure of the state's healthcare ecosystem," said the industry apex body in a statement here.

"As the pandemic's second wave has been highly virulent and spread fast, its intensity has overwhelmed the healthcare system as it did the world over. As people's well-being is our priority, we have lent our support to augment the ICU facility at Raman hospital," said Volvo President Kamal Bali.

The ICUs are equipped with all life-saving devices such as patient monitors, crash cart, IV poles, defibrillator, medical gas accessories, flow meters/suction apparatus, neonatal resuscitation kit, infusion pump, ECG machine and syringe pumps.

"Critical devices like ventilators and bi-paps were tested and ensured functionality before installation. Four central monitoring systems have been installed for monitoring the facility remotely to guide doctors the course of treatment," the CII statement said.

--IANS

fb/vd