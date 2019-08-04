Yeh Dosti, Israel wishes India on Friendship Day

New Delhi: Israel on Sunday wished India on the occasion of Friendship Day by posting a message on social media that featured part of the song "Yeh Dosti" -- from the 1975 Bollywood blockbuster "Sholay".

"Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever strengthening friendship and growing partnership touch greater heights," the Israeli Embassy in India tweeted.

"Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge (This friendship we'll not break)," the tweet added in Hindi which is part of the hit song that featured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra riding a motorcycle.

It also included a montage of photos of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands and embracing. Last month, 10-storey high posters of Modi with his Israeli counterpart were hung from the headquarters of the ruling Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv as part of its campaign for the September 17 elections. The Likud hung posters of Modi as well as US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin alongwith Netanyahu. The Israeli Prime Minister was among the first world leaders to congratulate Modi on his second stint. Modi in 2017 became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. Netanyahu visited India in January 2018.