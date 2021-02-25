Yemeni with rare cardiac complication treated in Gurugram hospital

The doctors at Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute have said that the disease has claimed four of her siblings' lives in Yemen.

Gurugram, Feb 25 (IANS) A Yemeni who was diagnosed with thoracic aneurysm has been treated successfully in a hospital here, doctors said, adding that the ailment has a fatality rate of around 75 per cent.

Wafa Ahmed Saleh Ahmed Al Gahdari (25), was treated by a team of doctors led by Udgeath Dhir, Director and Head, CTVS, Fortis Hospital.

The condition of the patient was improved through an intensive and lifesaving procedure - Thoracic Endovascular Repair (TEVAR)

At the time of the diagnosis, the patient complained of neck ache which prevented her from completing the everyday work.

When she was medically evaluated, it was found that she was suffering from a large thoracic aortic aneurysm.

The pain then started affecting her back because the aorta which supplied blood to her spine had ruptured. After a thorough medical examination, it was determined that a thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) procedure needed to be performed, doctors added.

Dhir, said, "The aorta is the pipe which supplies the blood to the whole body from the heart. In this case, there were multiple ruptures in the aorta, and it was dilated to the size of 8.1 cm (normal value of 3 to 3.5 cm).

A complex dissection involving the arteries which supply blood to the stomach as well were affected. There was a chance that the patient would become paralyzed due to shortage of blood supply involving the spinal arteries.

"It was a tricky situation due to the complex anatomy of dissection and aneurysm. We did an endovascular repair by minimal invasive approach. A successful TEVAR procedure involves a meticulous preoperative planning regarding the precise size of the endograft (a device which is placed inside the thoracic portion of the aorta to provide support to the weakened artery), its length, and its relation to critical branch vessels. Now the patient is being discharged. She is in a stable and healthy condition with no complication," Dr Dhir told IANS.

Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute said, "Pandemic and border restrictions on travel should not refrain the sick from receiving best medical treatment. When we got to know of the critical condition of this patient, immediate efforts were made to offer best medical treatment. I am glad that prompt response of the embassies and doctors helped save the patient's life."

