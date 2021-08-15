Yemen's Houthi rebels shoot down 'US-made spy' drone

"Our forces shot down the spy drone over Medghal district," Houthi-run al-Masirah TV quoted the spokesman Yehya Sarea as saying on Saturday.

Sanaa, Aug 15 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down a "US-made spy drone" belonging to the Saudi-led coalition while it was hovering over their positions in the central province of Marib.

On August 12, the Yemeni government army backed by the coalition recaptured and secured the highway linking Al-Kasarah area, about 18 km west of Marib central city, with the northwestern district of Medghal after deadly battles with the rebels.

The Houthis began in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province.

The UN has warned that the offensive on Marib, which hosts nearly 1 million internally displaced people, could lead to a major humanitarian catastrophe.

Yemen's civil war flared up in late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of much of the country's north and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.

