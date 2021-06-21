Yoga became source of inner strength for people amid Covid, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that yoga became a source of inner strength among people amid the Covid pandemic, adding that yoga became a medium to transform negativity to creativity.



"Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we have infinite solutions within ourselves. We are the biggest source of energy in the universe," PM said as he addressed the nation on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day.

"Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in the healing process," PM Modi added.

"For most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival. In this difficult time, people in so much trouble could forget it, ignore it. But on the contrary, people's enthusiasm for yoga has increased, love for yoga has increased," PM said.

Yoga often gives us a way of holistic health, he said, adding that several studies are taking place around the world to know the impact of yoga on our body and immunity.

"Doctors have used Yoga as a protective shield to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Pranayama. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the respiratory system," he said.

"The sadhus and mahatmas used to practice yoga not just for physical health but also for physical well-being, that is why, there is so much emphasis on mental well-being in yoga," he added.

International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated every year on June 21 across the country. This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

Last year and this year, however, the lead event was presented in a televised programme due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. (ANI)