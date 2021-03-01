Yoga brings me closer to myself: Willow Smith



Smith, who is the brand ambassador of Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger, has incorporated yoga poses into the shoot for the brand's Spring and Summer 2021 Collection.

The theme of the collection, which Willow is wearing in the campaign images, is "The Onitsuka Tiger Attitude".

Andrea Pompilio, Creative Director of Onitsuka Tiger, says the theory of the brand is to pay homage to its history and continue to evolve with creativity and trends.