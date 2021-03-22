Yoga Day: Advance plans finalised to encourage public participation in A&N Islands

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): International Day of Yoga (IDY), 2021 will see a series of activities in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands which are expected to inspire the public to adopt Yoga in a big way, informed Ministry of AYUSH on Monday.



The ministry said that the Mass Yoga Demonstrations will be organized at the prominent locations based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Suitable Panchayat Halls, Community Halls, School Halls, etc. will be utilised as per feasibility. The prevailing COVID-19 Guidelines of the Government of India (GoI) will be strictly followed in all three districts of the UT.

The events at each location may be overseen by the Senior Level Officers i.e. Secretary, HOD and other suitable officers of the UT Administration in collaboration with the line departments. Yoga experts will be invited to guide the participants.

The ministry said that it has been decided that awareness activities will be taken up at least for a month prior to IDY-2021 across the UT for mobilizing increased public participation in the 7th IDY subject to prevailing Covid-19 Guidelines.

These proposed activities include awareness or Yoga rally, drawing, elocution, essay, speech, poster competition for school, college students and the general public, seminars and workshops on Yoga, musical and cultural programme on yoga, mini-exhibition on yoga, yoga awareness, multidisciplinary health camp, awareness programme on yoga for school students, health talk on yoga etc.

"It is expected that these systematic efforts will lead to Yoga finding an enduring place in the public health sphere in the islands," it added.

The ministry further said that the increasing public interest arising out of IDY is expected to add to the Yoga infrastructure in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands and give a fillip to Yoga Tourism also.

The 7th IDY activities will be held in a Covid-19 compliant manner. (ANI)

