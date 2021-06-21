Yoga has provided ray of hope amid COVID-19, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Yoga has provided a ray of hope to the people across the world amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



"Yoga is a ray of hope amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the enthusiasm for Yoga has only increased over the last two years," he said while addressing the 7th International Day of Yoga (IDY).

"When the invisible virus of Corona had struck the world, then no country was prepared for it, by any means, be it strength, in the form of resources or mentally. We all have seen that in such difficult times, yoga became a great medium of self-confidence," he said.

The Prime Minister further elaborated on how practising Yoga has helped healthcare and frontline workers protect not just themselves from the coronavirus, but also helped their patients.

"When I spoke to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a protective shield against the virus. They have used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also for patients," he said.

"There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga performing breathing exercises," PM Modi said.

"Today, while the whole world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world, but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," PM Modi said.

He added, "The 'Yoga For Wellness' theme this year has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people, stays healthy," he said.

International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated every year on June 21 across the country. This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

Last year and this year, however, the lead event was presented in a televised programme.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. (ANI)