Yoga scientific, need not be linked to spiritualism: Vijayan

"If that happens, then a huge section of the populace might not get the desired benefit of yoga. Even the UN General Assembly has spoken about the scientific aspects of yoga. Hence modern day yoga should not be linked to spiritualism or to one religion," he said, inaugurating the 7th International Day of Yoga.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 21 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that modern day yoga is a proven scientific activity and need not be linked to spiritualism or to any one religion.

Vijayan asked the people to ensure that yoga is remembered not just on this day.

"The benefits of yoga, by now, have been proved and hence, it should become a part of our life and one should practice it daily. It not only refreshes our mental health but also our total well being and both these aspects are interlinked," he added.

Vijayan also pointed out that the Yoga Association of Kerala, during the Covid pandemic, had imparted yoga training to 50,000 people here as a preventive measure.

With the Covid pandemic continuing unabated in the state, in certain Central government institutes, the day was being celebrated virtually and there was an online talk at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology here.

Likewise the Central public sector mini-ratna HLL's management academy is conducting a three-day "Immunity Enhancement Programme" in light of Covid, as part of the Yoga Day.

The Kerala unit of NCC also organised various programmes associated with the Yoga Day.

--IANS

sg/vd