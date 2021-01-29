Yogendra Yadav urges farmers to send one family member to Delhi borders

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Urging all farmers across India to send one member of their family at Delhi borders to participate in the protest, Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav on Friday said the agitation against the three farm laws is not over.



Speaking at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, Yadav said 'four drops' of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait's tears washed the bad name that was given to the farmers, and added that "Modi ji and Yogi ji and all others must listen carefully, farmers will not go back from this movement humiliated and defamed."

Yadav said Delhi police has issued a look-out notice against the farmers' leaders and alleged that they (leaders) will be charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"They are saying they will charge us under UAPA. They have changed us (union leaders) in many cases. They issued lookout notices against us, something that is issued against the absconding criminal trying to escape the country. I am asking the Delhi Police that they need to not issue the lookout notice against us. We are standing here. No Rakesh Tikait is trying to escape from the country," the Swaraj India chief said.

He asserted that farmers "will stay here and fight here."

Yadav said farmers were attacked from 'four sides', which de-motivated them momentarily, "but the restrains you (protesting farmers) practiced yesterday that motivated the farmers across the country."

"My brother Rakesh Tikait's four drop of tears washed the bad name that was given to the farmers," Yadav added.

The Swaraj India Chief reiterated that protesting farmers' unions were not behind the "violence in streets of Delhi and on Red Fort on Republic Day, but we take the moral responsibility of what happened...We will observe a day-long fast on Martyr's day on January 30," he said.

Yadav further said farmers will welcome anyone who wants to support them and asked all the farmers across the country, "who are listing, to send a member of their family here to participate in the protest." (ANI)