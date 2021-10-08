Yogesh Singh to take charge as DU Vice Chancellor today

Till now he was the Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University (DTU). On Thursday, he was relieved from the post. After being relieved, he will now take over the charge of Delhi University.

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Yogesh Singh is set assume charge as the new Vice Chancellor of the Delhi University (DU) on Friday.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had approved the order to relieve Yogesh Singh from DTU on Wednesday evening. In the order approved by the Lieutenant Governor, it was said that Yogesh Singh will leave the charge of DTU on 7 October so that he can take over as the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University. On September 22, the President had approved Singh's name for the post.

Prior to DTU, he was the Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology from the year 2014 to 2017.

Singh had also been to Sayajirao University, Baroda as the Vice Chancellor.

