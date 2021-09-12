Yogi Adityanath inaugurates multiple development projects in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar district

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated multiple development projects in Sant Kabir Nagar district on Sunday.



"Today, I would like to congratulate everyone for these projects. There are 106 projects worth Rs. 219 crore and 16 projects worth Rs 26 Crore. Earlier, nobody cared about the development of this district. Only announcements were made. But now, this district will also walk on the path of development," Adityanath said.

On medical facilities in the state, he said, "Earlier in East UP, many used to die due to Malaria, Dengue, Encephalitis etc. There were no healthcare facilities for people and they had to travel to Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow for treatment. But now, we are now bringing a medical college in all 75 districts. Uttar Pradesh managed to control Covid well, just imagine what could have happened had the disease struck us in the days of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress. We are aiming to provide people with the best healthcare under the PPP model."

The Chief Minister also paid a tribute to the healthcare warriors, media persons, representatives etc. who served people during the pandemic and praised the common public for being disciplined.

"We are also trying to make women self-reliant by providing them with sewing kits and toolkits. We can make this district a manufacturing hub and connect it with the market. These garments can be sold in national and international markets." Adityanath said.

Regarding flood relief, he said, "It rained for a month in the state. 15-17 districts of Eastern UP are facing massive floods. I personally made a visit to all affected districts. We have arranged all the required relief materials like rice, spices, clean water, vegetables etc. for the affected people. I request all the public representatives to ensure that this relief material reaches to every victim of the food. People must also be made aware of preventing diseases due to floods. Clean drinking water and chlorine tablets should also be provided to people."

Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda are among 18 districts affected by floods. (ANI)