Yogi Adityanath pays homage to Pt Deen Dayal on his birth anniversary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that RSS ideologue Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay's dream of making the policies of the government reach out to all citizens has come true.

"The Central and the state government has introduced several schemes through which the poor have got permanent houses, toilets, electricity, food and better healthcare. Pandit ji's dream has been fulfilled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.



"In our country, schemes are implemented at ground level because of which Pandit ji's dream of successful Antyodaya Yojana has come true," he added.

Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana was launched under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA). The main aim of this scheme is to uplift poor folks by enhancing sustainable livelihood opportunities through skill development. Government of India has provisioned Rs.500 crore for the scheme.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further stated that "His [Deendayal Upadhyay] dream has finally come true today after Independence. A tribute to Deendayal Upadhyay ji," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and paid his homage to the RSS ideologue. Calling Deendayal Upadhyay "one of the greatest icons of India", the Prime Minister posted a video which highlighted the great works of the RSS ideologue.

He further stated that "Upadhyay's life's message of serving the downtrodden with compassion resonates throughout the world."

