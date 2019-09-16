Yogi Adityanath promises to restore Kanpur to previous glory

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday promised to restore Kanpur to its previous glory and also laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 50 crore here.

"The city has already been connected to air services and the ghats here are being beautified under the Namami Gange project and soon the people of Kanpur will travel on Metro trains, the lost glory of Kanpur will be restored soon," Adityanath said at a rally held here.

The Chief Minister appealed the public to make the city plastic-free and expressed gratitude for electing the BJP to power in the general elections.Adityanath added that BJP had succeeded in bringing a period of peace and calm in the state."No riots take place now, the way they occurred during the tenure of previous governments. Law and order have been restored in the state while putting an end to corruption and chaos," Adityanath said.He also distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government.During his speech, he also praised the various welfare schemes by the Centre. "50 crore people in the state have benefitted through Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Around 10 crore toilets have been given to the needy. Today, the BJP government is working towards bringing prosperity to all through development. While welfare of farmers has always been our priority, it is our government that provided free LPG cylinders and power connections to people," he said.Apart from Kanpur, Adityanath also visited Mau and Barabanki as a part of his three-district visit today.The Chief Minister's tour is being seen as a preparation for the by-elections for 13 Assembly seats which are lying vacant in the state.Out of the 13, 11 were vacated because the lawmakers were elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 general elections. (ANI)