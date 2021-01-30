Yogi Adityanath says Mahatma Gandhi's ideals took India closer to concept of Ramrajya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi took India closer to the concept of Ramrajya and paved the way for creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.



"Your teachings and ideals take us closer to the concept of 'Ramrajya' and pave the way for the creation of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'," tweeted CM Yogi on his official Twitter handle.

He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary today at the Gandhi Statue in Hazratganj in Lucknow.

He garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and later attended a 'bhajan' recitation event at the site where school children sang 'bhajans' associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

"A humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, showing the world the path of truth and non-violence," tweeted CM Yogi. (ANI)