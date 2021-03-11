Yogi Adityanath to campaign in West Bengal on March 17

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing rallies in poll-bound Assam on March 16 and West Bengal on March 17, official sources said.



Yogi Adityanath's name is in the list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) star campaigners for West Bengal.

The sources said he will address a dozen election rallies in the state. They said he will also campaign in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

Assam will face a three-phased poll from March 27 to April 6.

The results will be announced on May 2. (ANI)