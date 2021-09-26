Yogi Adityanath to induct new ministers today

Lucknow, Sep 26 (IANS) The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will take place at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

An official release by the state information department has confirmed the news through a press release.

While none of the officials were ready to comment on the possible new faces in the expansion, sources said that five to seven new faces were likely to be inducted in the council of ministers.