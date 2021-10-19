Yogi, Akhilesh pay last respect to former UP Assembly Speaker

Lucknow, Oct 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited the residence of former Speaker, Sukhdev Rajbhar to pay last respects to the departed leader.

Rajbhar passed away on Monday evening after prolonged illness.

Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati tweeted her condolences to the bereaved family.