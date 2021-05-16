Yogi announces free post-Covid treatment

The chief minister has said that the Covid patients who turned negative but still need post-Covid care, shall be provided with the same medical facility as is being rendered to Covid patients.

Lucknow, May 16 (IANS) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the treatment of post-Covid patients will be free in the state.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister said, "Many patients across the state who have recovered from Covid still require periodic monitoring and medical assistance. Post-Covid care and treatment are as important as the malady itself. Upon careful assessment of their medical condition and based on the intensity of the care required, such patients must be assigned a bed with requisite oxygen availability in an L-1 hospital, providing the same medical care as is being rendered to Covid patients."

Last week, the chief minister had directed the health department to start and operate a post-Covid facility in each of the 75 districts of the state.

These hospitals would offer medical and psychological treatment as well as therapy and physiotherapy for patients who suffer post-Covid complications.

"There have been cases wherein several of those who have recovered from Covid develop physical health and mental health issues. To deal with such post-Covid problems, all the 75 districts should have post-Covid hospitals where people can get treatment. Depute psychologists and physiotherapists also to these centres," he had said.

The number of active Covid cases have been reduced by more than 1,33,141 from its peak which went up to 3,10,784 cases on April 30, and has now come down to 1,77,643 cases.

With daily recoveries consistently improving, more than 14,14,259 people have so far won their battle against the deadly virus. The state's recovery rate has now gone up to 88 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to conduct 4,44,27,447 tests. The process of increasing the testing capacity of laboratories should be expedited, he said.

--IANS

amita/skp/