Yogi assures seers of development in Braj region

"The government is working in tandem with the religious leaders for the development of this region. We will take this region to the global level," he said while addressing saints.

He said that after Independence, the governments had not worked for religious tourism.

"The Kashi Vishwanath corridor work is being done under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is another example of development of religious tourism. Ayodhya is also coming up as a world class city," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said he had set up the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and various developmental projects were being taken up.

The Chief Minister also visited the famous Banke Bihari temple and offered prayers.

