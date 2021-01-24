Yogi bats for Atmanirbhar UP on foundation day

This is the fourth edition of the UP Diwas, the celebration of which began only after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to power in the state.

The Chief Minister, while speaking on the occasion of 'UP Diwas' said the state was firmly on the path of progress and development.

The celebrations of the foundation day will continue for three days till January 26.

Uttar Pradesh Diwas or the Uttar Pradesh Day is observed as the foundation day of this state. It was on this very same day in 1950 that Uttar Pradesh was renamed. Earlier, the state was known as the United Provinces.

This idea of celebrating the day was proposed by the then Governor Ram Naik and the first UP Diwas was celebrated in 2018.

The main programme is being held at Awadh Shilpgram with state Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the guests.

Besides the state capital, events are being held in all the 75 districts of the state.

This year the theme of Uttar Pradesh Diwas is 'Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh: Women, youths, Farmers: Development of all, Honour to All.'

Dignitaries and people contributing in different fields will be honoured on the occasion. The state government will also be presenting 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman' this year to deserving individuals.

The program aims to motivate local talents by encouraging folk music, culture and practices that are instrumental to enriching a society, taking it forward by building exemplary figures.

An app of the MSME department 'Udhyam Sarthi' is being launched on this occasion.

The largest mask made from Khadi was also unfolded at the event.

As part of the celebration, the day will witness a number of programmes, to encourage handicrafts, songs and plays. There have been talks of 'Shilp Mela', 'Shabri-Ram' play, a band display by acid-attack survivors and acts by transgender artistes.

