Yogi blames opposition for violence in UP

Lucknow, Dec 19 (IANS) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has blamed the opposition parties for the violence in Lucknow and Sambhal in the name of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"We will not tolerate such behaviour because there is no room for violence in democracy. The opposition parties like SP, Congress and Left should stop spreading misinformation about CAA," he said.

The Chief Minister said that those involved in the violence will have to pay for the damage to public properties. "We will attach their properties because many faces had been identified through the video footage," he said.

He further said that the opposition did not have any issues and was trying to gain political mileage by spreading canards. Meanwhile, the Lucknow University has cancelled examinations in view of Thursday's violence. University officials said that the fresh dates would be announced later. amita/vd