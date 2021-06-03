Yogi cancels class 12 UP Board exams in view of pandemic

Lucknow, June 3 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has cancelled the UP Class 12 board exams 2021, due to the Covid pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, made this announcement here on Thursday.

He said that the decision to cancel UPMSP class 12 board examination was taken at a crucial meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.