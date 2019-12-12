Yogi clicks his first ever selfie

Kanpur, Dec 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday clicked his first ever selfie during a programme in Kanpur.

The chief minister was inaugurating a selfie point in Sisamau on the banks of Ganga when he got down from a steamer and clicked a selfie.

Adityanath is said to be personally rather conservative in the use of technology though he continues to push various policies and programmes into the digital age. He discourages people from taking selfies with him.

In December 2017, Adityanath banned people from clicking selfies on the road leading up to his official residence in Kalidas Marg in Lucknow. A sign was put up by the state police at the beginning of the road warning against selfies. The sign said clicking pictures and selfies in the VIP area was an offence and would invite strict action. The same, however, was removed after criticism on social media. The Uttar Pradesh government's highly-publicised 'Prerna' app that allowed teachers to mark their attendance by clicking a selfie in government schools, also ran into trouble after teachers' unions raised objections against it, saying it invades women's privacy.