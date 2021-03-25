Yogi condoles death of sub-inspector in UP

Agra, March 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sincere condolences on the death of sub-inspector on duty and announced Rs 50 lakh, job to dependant and road to be named after shaheed sub-inspector Prashant Yadav.

Yadav was shot dead by miscreants when a police team that had gone to Naharragaon village under Khajauli police circle in Uttar Pradesh to resolve a dispute was attacked.