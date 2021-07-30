Yogi for 24X7 ambulance availability

Addressing a Covid evaluation meeting on Friday, the chief minister said, "Strict action will be taken against the guilty if any incident of sudden death due to unavailability of ambulance takes place. Under no circumstances, patient or their families should suffer."

Lucknow, July 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure round the clock availability of ambulance services in all districts, in view of the impending third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The official spokesman said that all district magistrates have been asked to keep a constant watch on the arrangements of ambulance operations in their respective districts.

The chief minister also asked the officials to improve the response time of the ambulances.

The ambulance staff should be trained to adopt a sensitive approach towards parents or guardians of children and the ambulances have been equipped with all life-saving equipment for the treatment of children so that they can be given first aid till they reach the hospital in view of any urgency.

