Yogi government to bear cost of treatment of Covid patients

Lucknow, April 25 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday announced that it will now bear the cost of treatment of Covid patients even in private hospitals.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said that hospitals have been asked not to turn away patients.

"In case there are no beds available in government hospitals, the patients will be sent to a private hospital and the state government will bear the entire cost of treatment," he said.