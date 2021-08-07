Yogi government turns UP into leading destination for investments: BJP President JP Nadda

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has become a leading destination for investment under the Yogi government, said Bhartiya Janata Party President JP Nadda while addressing a meeting of district council presidents and block chiefs in Lucknow on Saturday.



"Today UP stands at number 2 in Ease of Doing Business ranking. Per capita income has doubled, State is becoming a leading destination for investments under Yogi Govt," said Nadda.

Earlier in September last year, the 'Ease of Doing Business" rankings in which the Uttar Pradesh state was ranked second, next to Andhra Pradesh, he said.

He also said that UP became the first state to implement the "One Nation One Ration Card Scheme."

"This should be your responsibility to ensure the construction of toilets in every block. It's your duty to find people in your areas who are still lacking LPG gas facilities," said Nadda on the construction of toilets and providing LPG facilities to the district council presidents and block chiefs.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present, lashed out at big leaders across the Opposition for talking big and not actually helping people during the Covid-19. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's free-foodgrain and free gas-cylinder distribution schemes.

"Many big leaders who talk big didn't come out of their houses during COVID. They left the public on their own. PM Modi never stopped worrying about people. When lockdown began, he announced PM Garib Kalyan Yojna, distributed free gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojna," said the Chief Minister.

Earlier today, J.P Nadda had arrived at the Lucknow Airport. He was there to address a meeting of district council presidents and block chiefs of the party. (ANI)