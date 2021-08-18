Yogi govt aims to light 7.5L 'diyas' in Ayodhya on Diwali

Lucknow, Aug 18 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government this year on Diwali will light up 7.5 lakhs 'diyas' on the Ghats of Saryu river in Ayodhya.

The state government plans to break its 2020 record when it had lit up 5.5 lakh diyas (earthen oil lamps) during 'Deepotsav'.

According to the official spokesman, the tourism department has been asked to prepare for the event and submit proposals for the same.