Yogi govt aims to make PDS free from corruption

According to the government spokesman, the government has implemented the online ration card management system across the state and all the data of over 40 lakh beneficiaries of Antyodaya Yojana and about 3.17 crore cardholders of eligible household beneficiaries have been digitised.

This has been done to make the Public Distribution System (PDS) transparent and free from corruption.

Lucknow, Feb 1 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has digitised the process of distributing ration and has also increased the monitoring of the implementation of the schemes.

Besides this, the data of 11,000 fair price ration shops in the urban areas and 68,850 such shops in the rural areas of the state have also been digitised.

The processes of distribution of ration in the rural as well as the urban areas have been linked with the E-pos machine and to put a nail on corruption, the process has been linked with Aadhaar and OTP authentication.

Computerised supply chain management system has been implemented across the state for the allocation and lifting of food grains from warehouses.

According to the figures of the food and civil supplies department, over 3.33 crore transactions were done in November last year through E pass.

In addition, more than 3.28 crore transactions were done through Aadhaar authentication which is 98.37 per cent.

The state government has also started a scheme for the elderly, destitute, 'divyang', people suffering from illness and also those who cannot go to the ration shops. The government has made arrangements to supply the ration to their homes.

The ration shop operators will supply the ration to the homes of these people, and the officers of the food and civil supplies and the local administration will be monitoring the entire process.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to start such a scheme.

The scheme, in fact, has been started in several districts of the state. Besides this, a campaign is also going on to identify such people so that they are connected with the scheme.

--IANS

amita/dpb