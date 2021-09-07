Yogi govt further relaxes night curfew in UP

Lucknow, Sep 7 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has further relaxed night curfew in the state by one hour, in view of declining Covid cases.

The night curfew hours will now be from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., instead of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to an order issued by additional chief secretary home, Awanish Awasthi, the new timings will come into immediate effect.