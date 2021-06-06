Yogi govt gets investment proposals worth Rs 66K in pandemic

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has received 96 proposals for investment worth Rs 66,000 crore since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Land has been allocated to 18 investors who have submitted proposals worth Rs 16,000 crore.

According to a government spokesman, the chief minister has directed officials to ensure that all formalities are completed at the earliest and implementation of the projects is also ensured.