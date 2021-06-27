Yogi govt increases genome sequencing to face Delta Plus threat

In this regard, genome sequencing of 100 samples has been started at the King George's Medical University (KGMU), for in-depth investigation of Covid patients. The results of these samples will be helpful in making necessary efforts to counter the threat of the Delta Plus variant.

Lucknow, June 27 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has directed to increase the facility of genome sequencing for its test study.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that: "Testing facilities should be increased in the medical institutions of Varanasi and Noida on the lines of KGMC and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute, Lucknow."

He also said that if required, cooperation from the private sectors will also be taken.

The Uttar Pradesh government has instructed the state health department to adopt a proactive and multifaceted approach and formulate a stringent action plan in all the districts to tackle the 'Delta Plus' variant that could lead to a possible third Covid-19 wave, which is feared to affect the children.

In view of the possible third wave, the state government has ordered all the necessary efforts at the earliest.

The Yogi Government has ensured that there is an availability of all necessary equipment including BiPAP machine, Paediatric ICU, mobile X-ray machine. There should be direct communication with their manufacturing companies to ensure prompt supply.

To protect the children that are at a much higher risk as predicted by the experts, the Uttar Pradesh government has also initiated sample collection at all the bus stands, railway stations and airports to trace the new deadly variant.

