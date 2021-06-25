Yogi govt mulls changes in jail manual

The Chief Minister, who saw a presentation of a revised draft of the jail manual by the prison department, said efforts should be made to improve the behaviour of jail inmates.

Lucknow, June 25 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government is mulling changes in the state's jail manual in order to ensure better upkeep of inmates and making jails secure.

He said that officials must develop the skills of prisoners by connecting them with creative activities so that they can lead a normal life with the right mindset after their release.

According to the government spokesman, Yogi Adityanath directed jail officials to ensure that children of women prisoners get good education.

However, the Chief Minister said that hardened inmates should be dealt with strictness.

He further asked officials to ensure the safety of the prisoners inside the jail and effective jail administration.

The Chief Minister also instructed to monitor the prisoners inside the jail with CCTV cameras.

Additional chief secretary, home, Avanish Awasthi said that the provisions of the Model Prison Manual issued by the Union home ministry have also been included in the draft proposal.

The Chief Minister was also apprised about the security arrangements of prisons and the inclusion of arms policy for control of law and order inside the jail premises.

