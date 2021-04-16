Yogi govt opts for aggressive rural sanitisation

Under the cleanliness campaign, organised in coordination with the departments of urban development, rural development, panchayati raj and other institutions, anti-larval chemicals are being sprayed in all districts of the state to eliminate mosquito breeding and other vector-borne diseases.

According to the government spokesman, regular cleaning of water tanks, removal of garbage and cleaning of drains is being done.

The spokesman said, "Apart from this, additional teams have been constituted to undertake mass awareness campaigns all across the state to promote the usage of masks, frequent washing of hands and social-distancing measures."

The Uttar Pradesh government, with its commitment to eradicate mosquitoes by carrying out rigorous fogging campaigns in all the gram panchayats and revenue villages of all 75 districts of the state, has set a record by conducting fogging and cleanliness drives more than thousand times in the villages of Sultanpur, Siddhartha Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Rampur, Kanpur Dehat, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur and Barabanki, which are the areas with the maximum number of infections.

Under the campaign, the authorities ensured that pest-control measures were implemented properly.

According to the official data, from April 1, fogging and sanitisation exercises in the various villages of Jaunpur were carried out 3629 times in 14 days. Consequently, the number of mosquitoes and the cases of infections in these areas has remarkably decreased.

Similarly, fumigation in all the village panchayats and revenue villages of Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat and Rampur were carried out 1,138, 1,159, 1,741, 1,027 and 1,066 times, respectively.

The cleanliness drives and frequent cleaning of drains has started showing positive results as the villages have recorded a significant drop in the number of patients. Besides, sanitisation drives in rural areas of Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Siddharth Nagar and Sultanpur is also being carried out at a rapid pace.

The spokesman further said that in about 97,521 revenue villages, spraying of disinfectants like bleaching powder, sodium hypochlorite is being carried out regularly for 14 days.

As per the official data, fumigation in all the revenue villages was carried out a total of 21,610 times.

