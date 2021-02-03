Yogi govt proposes 4 more Eklavya schools

Eklavya schools are currently running in Bahraich and Lakhimpur in the state as well as one is under construction in Lalitpur.

Lucknow, Feb 3 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has sent a proposal to the Centre to build Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Lucknow, Sonbhadra, Bijnor and Shravasti districts in the state.

The state government has been continuously working to provide better education facilities to the underprivileged children belonging to tribal and remote regions.

The state government has already allocated a sum of Rs 48 crore to build an Eklavya School in the Sonbhadra district.

In addition to this, it has also sent a proposal to establish three more Eklavya schools in the state with an estimated cost of about 38 crore to provide high quality education to the students of tribal origin.

In order to provide quality education in deprived regions, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced to build 750 Eklavya Model Residential Schools while presenting the union budget on Monday.

Presently, there are 462 Eklavya Schools across the country.

The idea of Eklavya Schools was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to Gujarat's Ekal Vidyalaya Sangathan.

--IANS

amita/in