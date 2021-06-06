Yogi govt starts special women booths for vaccinations

The move came after it was found that vaccine hesitancy was higher among women than men, said an official statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Lucknow, June 6 (IANS) To remove vaccine hesitancy among women, the Uttar Pradesh government, has started 150 women special booths under Mission June.

Each district has been instructed to start, at least, two women special booths. The authorities have said that the districts may decide to open more such camps at the tehsils.

Meanwhile, officials engaged in the vaccination process revealed that 92,44,765 men and 69,30,245 women have taken the vaccine.

The official spokesperson said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has gone the extra mile to empower women and vaccination is the strongest defence against the virus.

There have been cases where the men in a family have got vaccinated but the women have opted out.

Prachita Khare, a young homemaker said that she and her sister-in-law were apprehensive of the post-vaccine complications and had not got themselves vaccinated.

"My husband, two brothers-in-law and father-in-law have received the shots but we will get the jab later," she said.

--IANS

amita/skp/