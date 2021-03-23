Yogi govt to hold 822 job fairs for the youth in a single day

According to the government spokesman, the Employment department in coordination with district officials will hold the 'rozgar mela' in urban and rural areas where the youth will get job placement by participating companies and agencies.

This is a part of the government's initiative to provide employment and self-employment to the youth.

Lucknow, March 23 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is organising 'employment fairs' in all the 822 blocks of the state on March 24.

Under this, a target has been set to provide employment to at least hundred people in each block on that day, which implies that almost 82,000 youth will get employment in a single day.

Local and migrant workers will also be given information about social and financial security schemes, registration process and also a card under Ayushman Yojana.

It may be recalled that soon after he came to power, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had started organizing employment fairs to provide employment to the youth and unemployed.

A total of 2,791 fairs have been organised from April 2017 to February 2021 in which more than 4.13 lakh youth were provided jobs.

While giving the details of employment provided through fairs in the state, the officials said that Mission Rozgar was launched last year to provide jobs to people through employment, self-employment, skill development and apprenticeship.

Now this campaign has been intensified and through this campaign, a plan made to provide youth jobs in the government and private sectors.

Help desks are being set up in all departments for employment.

A call centre will soon be set up by the Directorate of Employment to inform unemployed youth about employment opportunities and vacancies.

Through these call centres, jobs for trained technicians will be provided to the youth as per their requirement.

The scope of the Seva Mitra portal will be expanded and developed as Seva Mitra Corporate so that more than one lakh youth can be provided government jobs in the state.

Apart from this, the youth can be employed in a large number of private sector companies.

Employees of the employment department are preparing a district-wise list in which small companies of the private sector will provide employment to the youth.

Such companies will be invited to employment fairs and representatives of various companies in the fairs will provide employment to jobless youth.

