Yogi govt to observe Charan Singh birth anniversary in big way

Lucknow, Oct 26 (IANS) In an attempt to assuage the feelings of farmers who have been on the warpath since the past one year over three farm laws, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to observe the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Chaudhary Charan Singh as 'Kisan Samman Diwas'.

The birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh is on December 23. This will be the first time that the event will be held on a large-scale.

According to the government spokesman, 'Kisan Samman Diwas' will be celebrated at the state, district and development block level.

The main event will be organised in Lucknow and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues will be present on the occasion.

The state agriculture director has been designated as the nodal officer for all the programmes which will be organised on the occasion.

Under 'Mission Shakti', women farmers who have done remarkable work in agriculture and the allied sectors will also be rewarded at the state and district levels.

All agriculture universities will organise seminars and exhibitions at all Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

For excellent work at the state level, three awards will be distributed under the category of organic farming / natural farming and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO).

Three beneficiaries under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), three scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and three officers of the district doing important work for stubble management will also be honoured by the state government.

Agriculture and allied departments like -- Cooperative, horticulture, fisheries, milk development, sericulture, and sugarcane -- have been asked to ensure active participation in the Kisan Samman Diwas event and development seminars.

--IANS

amita/dpb