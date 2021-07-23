  1. Sify.com
  4. Yogi govt to recruit Sanskrit teachers

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jul 23rd, 2021, 18:00:21hrs
Lucknow, July 23 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government will recruit Sanskrit teachers in Uttar Pradesh to boost the Sanskrit language and overcome the shortage of teachers in Sanskrit schools.

According to a government spokesman, Sanskrit teachers will be recruited for the academic sessions 2021-22 and 2022-23, barring the summer vacation period.

Teachers will be recruited on an honorarium basis in non-government-aided Sanskrit secondary schools and government Sanskrit schools.

The interview process will be carried out in Sanskrit itself. Teachers hired for pre-medium level will get Rs 12,000 a month while those teaching the 'madhya' level will be offered Rs 15,000 a month.

--IANS

amita/bg

