Yogi govt to set up 'health ATMs' in rural areas

The State Health Department has been instructed to chalk out a pragmatic action plan and install -- 'Health ATMs' -- walk-in medical kiosks with integrated medical devices for basic vitals, cardiology, neurology, pulmonary testing, gynaecology, basic laboratory testing and emergency facilities, staffed by a medical attendant in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The kiosks will perform free-of-cost check-ups on 59 parameters, some of which include: Body Mass Index (BMI), Bone Mass, Hydration in the body, Pulse Rate, Muscle Mass, blood pressure, haemoglobin, metabolic age, weight, height, temperature, basal metabolic rating, visceral fat, oxygen saturation and blood glucose.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to ensure that training of technicians should be completed at the earliest possible in order to expedite the process of setting up the ATMs.

The state government has been roping in innovative measures to provide primary healthcare facilities in the remotest regions, villages and rural areas of the state. The Health ATMs will provide quick and convenient preventive health screening to the citizens and will help in enabling the government in providing accessible medicare facilities at the grassroots level.

According to the government spokesperson, by providing seamless access to quality caregivers and quick diagnostics, Health ATMs will empower consumers to be more aware about their health.

Through the Health ATMs, the attendants will also connect patients with certified doctors using high-definition video conferencing, digital medical devices and web/mobile applications.

Medical advice will also be given to the people undergoing the tests.

OPD-like facilities will be available in health ATMs and diet charts according to disease and ways to reduce mental stress will also be told on the basis of medical reports.

"As most doctors do not want to serve in far-flung areas, the concept of Health ATMs will enable technology in bridging this gap by providing health care to the rural populace.

"These smart machines will be able to diagnose a medical condition in about 16 minutes and will also dispense pills for free, which will not only be a boon for people amid the prevailing pandemic but will also generate employment opportunities for many technicians," said a senior health official.

Several industrial groups have also expressed their willingness to provide 'Health ATMs' to the government.

