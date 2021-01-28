Yogi govt to withdraw lockdown cases against traders

Lucknow, Jan 28 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to withdraw cases registered against traders and other persons for violation of lockdown measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak has issued the necessary instructions to the officials in this regard. According to a government spokesman, details of the cases lodged during the lockdown will be prepared and the cases will be withdrawn accordingly.