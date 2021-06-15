Yogi has better record as MP compared to Akhilesh

As per Gupta's research, for instance, during 2014-2017 (16th Lok Sabha), Adityanath participated in 57 debates against the national average of 50.6,

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Contrary to Uttar Pradeshs former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was quite active when he was a Parliamentarian, according to Shantanu Gupta, author, BJP sympathiser and policy analyst.

He asked 306 questions against the national average of 199 and introduced three Private Member Bills against the national average of 1.5 during that period, Gupta said.

On all the four counts of attendance, questions asked, debates and private member bill, Akhilesh Yadav's performance in parliament is dismal. He is neither seen on the field in the state nor present in parliament, Gupta said.

In contrast, during the Covid second wave, Adityanath, just after recovering from Covid-19, started hitting ground zero.

Adityanath monitored many districts within two weeks. During his visits he also went to Saifai (Etawah), Akhilesh Yadav's home town and Azamgarh, Akhilesh's Lok Sabha constituency.

"During the same period Akhilesh locked himself in his palatial house in Lucknow and restricted himself only to tweeting. Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav seems to be quite fond of luxury cars, expensive bicycles and foreign holidays," Gupta said.

With 36 per cent attendance and zero questions, Akhilesh Yadav is the worst performing MP from Uttar Pradesh, according to Gupta.

Akhilesh Yadav, National President of the Samajwadi Party has the lowest attendance among the MPs from Uttar Pradesh.

With 44 per cent attendance in this period Sonia Gandhi has the second worst attendance record among MPs from the same state.

MPs from Uttar Pradesh on an average participated in 25.4 debates as against the national average of participation in 21.2 debates. Akhilesh Yadav participated only in four debates, a notch better than Sonia Gandhi's participation in a single debate.

It's noteworthy that Pushpendra Singh Chandel of BJP participated in 510 debates and Malook Nagar of BSP participated in 139 debates, significantly above the national average

MPs from UP presented on an average 0.3 private member bills which is same as the national average. Akhilesh Yadav and Sonia Gandhi presented no private member bills in parliament. Only 9 MPs from Uttar Pradesh presented private member bills in the parliament. All these 9 MPs are from BJP.

Its noteworthy that Pushpendra Singh Chandel, Ajay Misra Teni and Ravindra Shyamnarayan of BJP presented 4 private member bills each in parliament in this period, which is significantly above the national average

