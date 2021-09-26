Yogi hikes purchase price of sugarcane by Rs 25 per quintal

Lucknow, Sep 26 (IANS) In an apparent attempt to pacify farmers ahead of the UP assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a hike of Rs 25 per quintal in the purchase price of sugarcane in the state.

Addressing a meeting of farmers in Lucknow, organised by the BJP's Kisan Morcha, Yogi Adityanath said, "The government has decided that the variety of sugarcane for which Rs 325 per quintal was paid to farmers, that price has been increased to Rs 350, which will be paid to farmers."