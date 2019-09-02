Yogi inaugurates UP Police's new combined headquarters

The nine-storied building is furnished with state-of-the-art security equipment and entry into it will be through smart cards.

The state police's headquarters in Allahabad will be shifted to the new building.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 816 crore and spread across 40,178 square metres, the building will have a bio-metric facility for all the police personnel in the building, a police spokesman said.

The building is divided in four towers. Eighteen units of the police, including the DGP, will sit here. The building has a big auditorium which has the capacity to seat about 500 people while a museum has also been made at the ground floor of this newly-constructed building to maintain a record of the police's history.

Apart from this, a cafeteria with a capacity of 350 people has also been readied while 18 lifts have been installed in this building. The spokesperson said that a small pantry will be present for the police units in the building and in case of an emergency, a medical team will also be available in the hospital. The spokesperson said that ultra-modern security equipment have been used to ensure the security arrangements of this building. A control room functioning 24x7 for all seven days with 150 CCTV cameras combined with 'high definition' (HD) recording facility has also been set up. The building will be protected in a three-tier manner from the outside while watch towers combined with sentry-posts have also been made. Modern fire-alarms and fire-extinguishing equipment will also be used in the Police Headquarters. The DGP's office will be situated at the ninth floor of the building wherein a gym, an executive dining hall, a big auditorium and a terrace garden has also been made. Underground parking facility has been provided in the building, wherein there is a capacity to house 1,200 four-wheelers and 800 two-wheelers. The purpose of this building is to bring various departments of the police at one place for effective crime control and better coordination between various departments.